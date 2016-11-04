Farmers organisations of the district have urged the government to declare the State as drought-hit and sanction compensation to the affected farmers.

Given the rapid depletion of the storage level at the Mettur Dam and lack of adequate rainfall so far, the State should be declared drought-hit, the farmers contended. The State has been facing severe drought like situation and farmers and farm labourers have been adversely affected, said Puliyur A.Nagarajan, president, farmers wing of the Tamil Maanila Congress.

The government should sanction a compensation of Rs.30,000 an acre for paddy growers, Rs.1 lakh an acre for banana and Rs.50,000 an acre for farmers who had raised sugarcane and betelvine.

All other affected farmers who normally raise rain-fed crops should be sanctioned a relief of Rs.25,000 an acre, he said.

He demanded that farm labourers be sanctioned a monthly subsistence allowance of Rs.3000. Since farm labourers have been forced to go in search of work to urban centres, they should be provided 200 days of work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. Besides, wages should be disbursed to the beneficiaries immediately.

Referring to the waiver of crop loans for small and marginal farmers, he said since the entire farming community has been affected loans sanctioned by cooperative societies to all farmers should be waived without any discrimination. The Central government should waive the crop loans sanctioned by nationalised banks to farmers in the State. He demanded that the entire premium amount for the crop insurance be borne by the government. The last date for payment of premium should be extended.

P.Ayyakannu, president, Desiya Thennidia Nadigal Inaippu Vivasayigal Sangam, who led an agitation in front of the office of the Chief Engineer of the Public Works Department in the city on Wednesday to press for similar demands, said that Kerala and Karnataka, which faced a much less deficit of rainfall than Tamil Nadu, have declared the states as drought-hit. Tamil Nadu should follow suit in view of the crisis situation faced by farmers due to absence of rainfall.

He demanded that farmers be sanctioned compensation in view of the losses sustained by them.