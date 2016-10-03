Four persons of a family, including an 18-month-old girl, died when the car by which they were travelling rammed a lorry on the Tiruchi – Chennai national highway near here on Sunday. They were proceeding to Puducherry from Madurai when the accident took place at Konalai, a few km from Tiruchi.

The victims are S. Natchathirarajan (60), his wife N. Suganthi (55), son N. Vinod (35), and granddaughter Abi Kayal. Vinod’s wife Sheeba (31), who sustained injuries, is undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Tiruchi.

The family of five was on its way to Puducherry in the car and Vinod was at the wheel. The car hit the lorry from behind causing the death of four persons. Police said the lorry transporting logs of teak from Thoothukudi to Kancheepuram was stationed on the road-side after having lunch under a tree abutting the highway. While Natchathirarajan and his wife died on the spot, Vinod and his child were declared brought dead at the hospital. The victims hailed from Madurai city.