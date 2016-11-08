A foetus of a five-month-old baby boy was found floating in a sewage drain at Thuvarankurichi on Monday.

On alerted by the residents, police personnel, officials from the town panchayat and health department inspected the spot.

The foetus was removed and sent to the Mahatma Gandhi Government Hospital here for autopsy.

On a complaint from Azhagumani, the Village Administrative Officer of Kurichi, the Thuvarankurichi police have registered a case under Indian Penal Code section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) and are investigating.