Medical education programme on “Emergency and Intensive Care”

Stressing the need for improving emergency care, S. Marry Lilly, Dean, K.A.P. Viswanatham Government Medical College, Tiruchi, said that the healthcare providers should come forward to create all necessary facilities in the emergency room.

Speaking at a national-level continuing medical education programme on “Emergency and Intensive Care, EMICON 2016, organised by the Apollo Hospitals here on Sunday, she said that the emergency room was one of the most important part of a hospital and could not be neglected. It is time to enhance the service and focus on all areas of emergency care.

Ms. Lilly said that newer techniques and advancements in the Emergency and Critical Care have helped provide quality care to patients. The hospitals should take effective steps to set up excellent Emergency and Critical Care units.

Rohini Sridhar, Chief Operating Officer, Apollo Hospitals, Madurai Division, said emergency care in the country had been neglected for long and thousands of patients had been denied emergency care due to insufficient or outdated facilities. Stressing the need for the GPS enabled ambulance service, she said it was alarming to note that accidents were the single largest killer in the country. Many lives could be saved if preliminary medical aid was provided soon after the accident. GPS enabled ambulance services would reduce the mortality and morbidity rate by providing medical assistance to accident victims during the golden hour.

The care given to the victim during the golden hour could make the difference between life and death. The need of the hour was to set up uniform system of emergency care across the country involving all the players in the healthcare sector. The Apollo Hospitals would continue to hold Continuing Medical Education (CME) programmes to update the stakeholders on recent trends in health care.

M.S. Ashraf, senior consultant physician, Ayesha Hospitals, Tiruchi, M. Chenniapan, senior consultant cardiologist, and R. Shanthi, Assistant Director, Medical Services, Apollo Specialty Hospitals, Tiruchi, spoke.