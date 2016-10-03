Mass bhajan by volunteers of Sri Saradha Bhajan Mandali in front of the tree where Mahatma Gandhi had addressed students and staff of National College in 1934 marked the Gandhi Jayanthi celebrations. Members of Nehru Yuva Kendra and artistes from Department of Art and Culture also participated in it.

K. Meena, former Vice-Chancellor of Bharathidasan University, S. Kunjithapatham, secretary of the college, and K. Gunasekaran, Airport Director, Tiruchi, were among those who were present.

R. Rajamanohar, General Manager (in-charge), Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited, paid tributes to a statue of Mahatma. K. S. Palanisamy, Collector, inaugurated a special ‘Deepavali’ khadi sales at Khadi Kraft here. He said that a sales target of Rs. 90 lakh had been fixed for the district for the current year, against the achievement of Rs. 60 lakh last year.

He unveiled a portrait of Mahatma and offered floral tributes.