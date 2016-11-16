They lay siege to Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society

Five members of the Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam were taken into custody by the police after they laid siege to the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society (PACS) at Somarasampettai.

M.P.Chinnadurai, district president of the association, said that operations in the PACS across the State have come to a standstill since the demonetisation announcement was made.

Farmers were not able to get loans, repay their loan dues, redeem their jewels or buy farm inputs. Besides, the premium for crop insurance scheme has to be paid before November 30, he said.

Some of the PACS remained closed and the government should take immediate steps to ensure the regular functioning of the societies in the interest of farmers.

As the agitating farmers refused to withdraw their stir, police took them into custody. They were released in the evening.