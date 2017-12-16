‘Fishermen must have good communication gear’

more-in

Timely exchange of information on Cyclone Ockhi that devastated Kanniyakumari helped save lives of several fishermen of Tharuvaikulam, a coastal hamlet in Thoothukudi district.

A day before the cyclone hit Kanniyakumari, most of the Tharuvaikulam fishermen, who were at sea, received warning about Ockhi from fellow fishermen through wireless communication system equipped in boats, P. Antony Churchill, president, Tharuvaikulam Mechanised Boat Fishermen Association, said. Even days before the cyclone, fishing nets got dipped and shrank at sea unusually, indicating threat of rough sea. Subsequently, many fishermen returned to shore.

Tharuvaikulam fishermen involved in deep sea fishing usually stay for 10 to 12 days in the sea. But Kanniyakumari fishermen normally fished for 30 to 45 days in deep sea. Tharuvaikulam has 150 mechanised boats and around 200 country boats. Many boat owners alerted the fishermen about the cyclone, who, in turn, relayed the message to fellow fishermen in proximity.

With the aid of VHF communication system in boats, fishermen could be reached up to a distance of 10 nautical miles at sea. Communication with mobile phones in the possession of all fishermen is possible only to a distance of two nautical miles.

Except five mechanised boats with 35 fishermen, who reached Chinna Muttom on November 29, all others returned to Tharuvaikulam ahead of Ockhi. Fishermen leaders said that all boats should be equipped with advanced communication gadgets. While the coastal defence fleet was equipped with sophisticated communication gadgets, similar facility should be extended to the fishing fleet.

A. Subash Fernando, a Thoothukudi-based sail vessel operator, pointed out that though cyclone alert was issued with clear directions by the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Technology on November 23, the authorities failed to alert the fishermen. Even on the day Ockhi struck Kanniyakumari, several fishermen on board small craft ventured into sea and were caught in the cyclone.