TIRUCHI,TAMIL NADU, 31/08/2016: Farmers staging a novel protest demanding supply of Cauvery waters for irrigation in the delta region, in Tiruchi on Wednesday.....Photo: A.Muralitharan
For the second consecutive day, farmers of the Desiya Thennindia Nadhigal Inaippu Vivasayigal Sangam, staged a novel protest at Chinthamani here on Wednesday urging the immediate intervention by the Centre to release water to delta farmers. Led by P. Ayyakannu, state president of the Sangam, they said that farmers of the delta districts had been left in the lurch. The prospects of ‘samba’ would be bleak. They came to the venue with their legs tied with a piece of rope indicating that they were helpless ‘in the cause of promoting food production’ in the state.
