The farmers wing of Tamil Maanila Congress has urged the government to declare Tamil Nadu as drought-hit and sanction a special grant of Rs.5,000 to all farmers for Deepavali festival.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Puliyur A. Nagarajan, president of the forum, said farmers were facing a crisis in view of the shortage of water for irrigation.

They should be immediately sanctioned Rs.5,000 in cash as grant so as to celebrate Deepavali.

They should also be supplied 10 kg rice, dhal and edible oil free of cost through ration shops.

Mr. Nagarajan also demanded waiver of cooperative crop loans of all farmers without restricting it to small and marginal farmers. Further, crop loans of nationalised banks should also be waived.

The government should come forward to pay the full premium for crop insurance for all farmers, he said.