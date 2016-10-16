Demand more water in Pullampadi canal for samba cultivation

Farmers dependent on irrigation canals in the district have strongly opposed the Public Works Department’s decision to enforce turn system of supply in the canals and continued to stage protests against the move.

A large number of farmers from Lalgudi and Pullampadi areas thronged the office of the Executive Engineer, PWD, in the city on Saturday demanding release of adequate quantum of water in Pullampadi canal for samba cultivation.

Farmers of various parts of the district have been protesting against the implementation of turn system.

They pointed out that water was released in the irrigation canals of the district only after a protest by them a few days back and even before the water could reach the tail-end areas, the authorities have resorted to the turn system.

This would adversely affect the farmers, they contended.

On Thursday, a group of farmers had staged a protest in front of the PWD office urging the authorities to withdraw the system as the water has not reached the tail-end areas of most of the canals. Puliyur A. Nagarajan, president, farmers wing of the Tamil Maanila Congress, who led the farmers, said that the water had not reached the tail-end areas of the 17 irrigation canals in Tiruchi and Karur district. Standing crops such as banana, sugarcane and flowers such as jasmine were already affected.

Farmers in the tail-end areas were not able to take up samba paddy cultivation too, he added.

Pumping of water from the Cauvery bed for innumerable drinking water schemes had contributed to a sharp decline in the water table and the turn system would affect the farmers adversely.

He urged the PWD authorities to withdraw the system in Uyyakondan and other canals in the district.

However, PWD officials maintain that the turn system was enforced as per directions from the higher authorities. The farmers had also met the Joint Director of Agriculture R.Chandrasekaran and urged him to take up the matter with the government. The official assured that their views would be conveyed to the government.