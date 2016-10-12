Members of the farmers’ wing of the Tamil Maanila Congress and other farmers association set afloat lighted lamps on the Cauvery at Amma Mandapam in Srirangam on Tuesday.

Puliyur A.Nagarajan, president of the farmers wing of TMC, said that with Karnataka failing to release water in the river even after the Supreme Court directive, farmers had no option but to pray to the Cauvery to protect the livelihood of delta farmers.

The farmers performed poojas before setting afloat the lamps on the river. P.Ayyakannu, president, Desiya Thennidia Nadigal Inaippu Vivasayigal Sangam, and representatives of a few other farmers associations participated.

Mr. Nagarajan urged the State government to pay the crop insurance premium fully on behalf of all farmers. Besides, a compensation of Rs.25000 an acre should be sanctioned to farmers who could not raise samba paddy this season, he said.