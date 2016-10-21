It is less expensive and helps in maximum utilisation of hay, say farmers

With ‘kuruvai’ paddy nearing the harvest stage in Lalgudi block, there has been a scramble for mechanical harvestors among farmers.

Entrepreneurs too have been vying with one another in introducing mechnical harvestors with the latest technology, particularly with an eye on maximum utilisation of hay.

According to K. Balu (50) a farmer of Peruvalappur in Poovalur block in the district, he had raised paddy about three months ago. Acute scarcity of agricultural labourers has forced him to hire the services of mechanical harvestor. “In fact, we had to register with the entrepreneur well in advance,” he said.

Normally, it takes about two days to harvest one acre of land but the harvestor completes the harvest within seven hours. “It is less expensive too,” he added.

B. Gabriel (76), another farmer, said that some technical development in the body-building process of the harvestor has helped reduce the loss of hay. Endorsing the view, Saravanan, the entrepreneur, said that the old design resulted in huge wastage of hay.

Mechanised harvest not only ensured expeditious harvesting process but also prevents post-harvest wastage, he said. The farmers said that they could harvest 2,400 kg of paddy (40 bags each of 60 kg) from an acre.

Agriculture Department sources said that about 3,215 acres had been brought under ‘kuruvai’ cultivation in Lalgudi block. The source told The Hindu that the Department had, for the first time, introduced Co-51 variety this season. The yield was sometimes 3 tonnes per acre in a few fields. The duration of the crop was 110 days.