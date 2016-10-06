: A large number of farmers staged a demonstration in front of the office of the Executive Engineer, River Conservation Division of the Public Works Department here on Wednesday demanding release of adequate water in the 17 irrigation canals so to ensure that the water released reached the tail-end areas.

They alleged that standing crops including banana, sugarcane and jasmine at Neithalur, Soplapatti, Puliyur, Thayanur, Ettarai, Posampatti, Allithurai, Adavathur, Pallakadu and Sunnambukaranpatti were withering for want of water.

Despite the release of water in the Kattalai High Level Canal about five days ago, the water has not yet reached the tail end areas, the protesters complained.