: Sale of vegetables through Farm Fresh outlets in the city has crossed Rs.1 crore.

The Department of Cooperatives, which is a nodal agency for the initiative, has achieved the feat within eight months of launching it.

Chief Minister Jayalalithaa launched seven farm fresh outlets through video conference on January 11 in a bid to make available fresh vegetables at cheaper than the market price when the prices of vegetables were ruling high. Ever since the outlets were started, customers visited these outlets in large numbers to buy vegetables.

Out of seven outlets, the outlets at Srirangam and Chinthamani received overwhelming support.

K.C. Ravichandran, Joint Registrar, Cooperatives, said that the sale had crossed Rs.1 crore on September 9. The outlets have so far sold 450 tonnes of vegetables. It showed that the customers had faith in the farm fresh outlets started by the government.

The city had nine outlets including 2 mobile outlets. All outlets were doing well. All were being operated on profit.

Of the nine outlets, the outlet in Srirangam was doing extremely well. Each outlet sold an average of 1 to 1.5 tonne of vegetables a day.