VELANKANNI

Shrine Basilica of Our Lady of Health: Annual feast, 6 a.m.

MAYILADUTHURAI

Sri Kailasanatha Swamy Temple, Kanniyanatham: Mahakumbabishekam, dhana puja, Mahalakshmi homam, 7 a.m.; deeparadhana, 10 a.m.; angurarpana puja, 6 p.m.; yagasala pravaseam, 7 p.m.; deeparadhana, 9 p.m.

Lions Club of Mayuram: Installation of office bearers of Leo Club of AVC College and saplings plantation, K.Karthikeyan, Secretary, AVC Institutions, chief guest, college campus, 2 p.m.

PUDUKOTTAI

J.J.College of Arts and Science: National conference on ‘New frontiers and innovative trends in bio sciences,’ Krishnan Srinivasaraghavan, delivers special address, 10 a.m.

Naina Mohamed College of Education, Rajendrapuram: Inauguration of classes, A.B.Gurumurthy, chief guest, 10.30 a.m.’

PERAMBALUR

Roever Engineering College: Inauguration of Apex 2016, C.B.Venkataraman, professor, Sona College of Technology, speaks, 10 a.m.