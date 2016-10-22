Closer watch:M.N. Manjunatha, Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi, inaugurating the CCTV control room and police post at NSC Road in Tiruchi on Friday.— Photo: A. Muralitharan

Security strength would be augmented on Deepavali eve

Ahead of Deepavali, the City Police have brought commercial hot spots in the city under close watch.

A comprehensive security arrangement has been put in place at prime business centres, including NSCB Road, Teppakulam, Main Guard Gate and its vicinity to ensure incident-free Deepavali.

As part of the bandobust arrangements, the City Police have installed eight watch towers and 26 surveillance cameras at various points to thwart criminals from committing offences at the commercial centres.

The watch towers have been put up at places including Main Guard Gate, Malaivasal Junction, NSCB Road – Raghunath Junction, Gandhi Market Arch, Singarathoppu and Anjuman Bazaar Junction. Constables with binoculars would be deployed at the watch towers to keep a watch on the activities.

Surveillance cameras have been installed at spots, including Singarathope, Big Bazaar Street, Chinnakadai Street and also Nandhikoil Street.

Eight cameras have been installed in front of shops on NSCB Road and Big Bazaar Street.

A speed dome camera has been fixed at Teppakulam – Ragunath Junction to monitor the entire stretch of NSCB Road, Nandhi Koil Street and Main Guard Gate areas.

A total number of 400 police personnel have been drafted exclusively for bandobust duty in view of the Deepavali festival at these spots to ensure safety of the shoppers.

Separate crime prevention teams have also been formed to maintain a watch on criminals and apprehend those indulging in offences.

In addition to these, seven Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads would be deployed at Big Bazaar street, NSCB road, Main Guard gate, Singarathope, Chinnakadai street and Chathram bus stand.

Public Address System has been arranged in front of Malaivasal and Chathiram bus stand areas to alert public about the safety of their belongings and not to get cheated by unknown persons.

Commissioner of Police M.N. Manjunatha said the twin objectives of putting in place detailed security arrangements was to ease traffic flow and check crimes at the commercial centres. Police personnel would be deployed in two shifts at these places.

Security strength would be augmented at these spots on the eve of Deepavali, the Commissioner told reporters on Friday after inaugurating a special police outpost established near Teppakulam. The video footages generated from the surveillances would be monitored from the special police outpost equipped with a monitor by police personnel in shifts.

Parking lot

The City Police has designated spots for parking of two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

The parking lots for two-wheelers are from Teppakulam post office to Arunachalam statue on the West Bouleward road and Bishop Heber School, Teppakulam.

Four-wheelers could be parked on Yanaikulam ground, Super Bazaar and Bishop Heber School, Teppakulam.