A 23-year-old engineering student created a flutter by setting herself ablaze in front of her lover’s house in Woraiyur area on Friday. P. Yazhini with severe burns has been admitted to the Mahatma Gandhi Government Hospital here.

The girl’s lover, R. Rajkamal (25), who tried to rescue Yazhini after she set herself ablaze also sustained burn injuries. He is also undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The girl is a third-year student of a private engineering college in Tiruchi. Police said the girl had been in love with Rajkamal for nearly two years. The girl’s parents had reportedly opposed the love affair and wanted her to complete her education.

Police said the girl carried a can containing kerosene and went to the boy’s house at Vadakku Mathulankollai Street in the Woraiyur area in the morning. She doused herself with kerosene and set herself ablaze near the house. Rajkamal who tried to rescue the girl also sustained burns in the melee.

The State’s health helpline ‘104’ provides anti-suicide counselling and Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline is 044 24640050.