They are affected with viral fever, say authorities

: Even as the authorities have stepped up dengue prevention measures in Golden Rock area, eight more patients, most of them employees of Golden Rock Railway Workshop, have been admitted to the Railway Hospital with fever.

The authorities on Wednesday said that these people were affected with viral fever.

The beds allotted to the patients were covered with mosquito nets to prevent the spread of virus to others in the area.

The patients were asked to use mosquito nets as much as possible.

A doctor attached to the hospital said that the patients were responding well to the treatment.

No cause for concern

There was no cause for concern. All necessary steps were taken to provide the best treatment to them.

While claiming that no one from Golden Rock area had been affected with dengue fever, City Health Officer M. Geetharani said that wards such as 30, 31, 32, 33, 36 and 63 of the Golden Rock zone had been brought under the close surveillance. Special teams had been pressed into service for source detection and destruction of dengue spreading mosquitoes.

“We get many fever cases from Golden Rock area. However, no one has been diagnosed with dengue fever. We have geared up the official machinery to prevent dengue,” she said.