Heights of risk:A worker cleaning posters stuck atop the parapet walls of the bridge across Coleroon in Tiruchi as part of beautification drive by the Highways Department, on Thursday.— Photo: M. Srinath

Posters are seen pasted all along the bowstring arches, and atop the pillar connecting them

When a new bridge, built across the Coleroon river in the city on the Napier Bridge-model, was declared open in February this year, officials would not have dreamt that it would bring some maintenance problem along with it.

Instead of the conventional parapet walls, the Highways Department utilised bowstring arches to a length of 792 metres.

The bridge has 24 spans and the span length was 33 metres.

“The pasting of posters on the bridge is likely to pose a risk to the safety of road users. Although the bridge had been designed with four lanes and a centre median, with a carriage way of 7.5 metres and a pedestrian platform for 1.5 metres on each side, the problem due to diversion caused by wall posters cannot be ruled out,” an official source told The Hindu on Thursday.

Although the posters are seen pasted all along the bowstring arches, some of them can be seen at the top of the pillar connecting the arches, he said.

On Thursday, special efforts were taken to remove all the posters.

Appeal

The official appealed to the people, particularly traders, to keep the bridge clean and tidy in the larger interest of safety of road users.

