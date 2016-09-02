Voters strength in Thanjavur district registers a marginal increase since April

Voters strength in Thanjavur district registered a marginal increase since April as per the draft electoral rolls released here on Thursday.

District Collector A.Annadurai released the draft electoral rolls, for the seven Assembly constituencies of the district, in the presence of representatives of political parties. The draft roll for Thanjavur Assembly constituency was not released as polling for the Assembly election in the constituency has been deferred by the Election Commission of India following complaints of distribution of money to voters. The summary revision of the constituency would be taken up separately.

As per the rolls, the district had 18,94,675 electors, including 9,31,888 men, 9,62,732 women and 55 third gender. The number of voters in the district has gone up by 808 after inclusions and deletions during the continuous revision since April 29.

Mr.Annadurai said the draft electoral rolls would be kept for public verification in the polling stations, taluk and Revenue Divisional Offices in the district.

The voter strength in the four Assembly constituencies of Tiruvarur district stood at 9,71,178 , as per the draft electoral roll released by District Collector L.Nirmal Raj here on Thursday.

The district had 4,84,176 men, 4,86,984 women and 18 third gender in the rolls. The draft roll would be kept for public verification in all the 1,152 polling stations in the district besides taluk, Revenue Divisional and Municipal offices.

The six Assembly constituencies in Nagapattinam district had a total voter strength of 12,45, 970 . As per the draft electoral rolls, the district had 6,17,248 men, 6,28,705 women and 17 third gender, Collector S.Palanisamy said.

The special summary revision exercise, to be carried out with January 1,2017 as the qualifying date, would go on till September 30. Persons who would attain the age of 18 on the qualifying date can apply for inclusion of their names in the electoral rolls by submitting Form 6 at the offices of the Electoral Registration Officers or Assistant Electoral Registration Officers.

Forms for inclusion of non resident Indians, deletion of names, corrections and migrations within Assembly constituencies can also be submitted. The application forms can also be submitted during the special camps to be held on September 11 and 25 at all the polling stations in the districts. The applications can also be filed online at www.elections.tn.gov.in