The DMK has decided to contest in 62 out of 65 wards in Tiruchi City Corporation leaving three wards to the Congress. Of this, it has announced candidates for 53 wards.

As per the list announced by the party general secretary K. Anbazhagan on Wednesday, most of the sitting DMK councillors have been re-nominated. M. Anbazhagan, Tiruchi urban secretary of the party, has been fielded from ward 48. Vijaya Jayaraj, who was pitted unsuccessfully against A. Jaya of the AIADMK in the last mayoral election, has been fielded from ward 57. Prominent sitting councillors M. Venkatraj (ward 34) and D. Muthuselvam (ward 40) have found their places in the DMK list.

M. Rathinamala will take on Mayor A. Jaya (AIADMK) in ward 51. Over 35 candidates are new faces in the list of candidates released by the party.

Three wards -14, 37 and 44 - have been allotted to the Congress. It means that the Congress candidate will be fielded against former Mayor Sarubala R. Tondaiman, who has been fielded from ward 44 by the AIADMK. The Urban District Congress Committee has expressed shock over the allotment of three wards to the Congress.

J. Jerome Arockiaraj, president, Tiruchi Urban District Congress Committee, told The Hindu that the party had asked the DMK to allot at least eight wards. It was promised that a decision would be taken after one more round of talks. However, the DMK had released the list unilaterally. The Congress had been treated shabbily. The situation was brought to the notice of Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president S. Thirunavukarasar.

Mr. Arockiaraj said that 100 aspirants had expressed wish to contest in the corporation election. It was difficult to satisfy them with three wards. He had instructed the people concerned to repay the deposit to the ticket aspirants.

Similarly, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), another ally of the DMK, has not been allotted any ward. DMK sources said that talks were on and IUML was likely to be allotted one ward. Meanwhile, the People Welfare Front (PWF) on Wednesday announced its seat sharing arrangement for 30 wards in the corporation election. Accordingly, the MDMK and the VCK will field their candidates in eight wards each. While nine wards have been allotted to the Communist Party of India (M), five wards to the CPI. The final seat allotment will be announced before Friday.

In the 2011 elections, the AIADMK won the Mayor’s seat along with a two-thirds majority in the Tiruchi Corporation council. It had won 42 wards followed by DMK 16, MDMK 3, Congress and DMDK one each and Independents 2.