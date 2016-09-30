The Tiruchi Corporation will witness direct fight between the AIADMK and the DMK in 60 out of 65 wards.

While the AIADMK that goes to the local body polls on its own fielded its candidates in all 65 wards, the DMK announced candidates for 60 wards by allotting three wards to the Congress and one each to the Indian Union Muslim League and the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi. While the IUML has been allotted ward 28, the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi is allotted ward 50.

With the release of final list to the Tiruchi Corporation election by the DMK, it has almost ruled out chances of allotting more wards to the Congress, which has expressed unhappiness over the allotment of just three wards by the DMK.

A senior leader of the Congress in Tiruchi told The Hindu that though the party had expressed unhappiness over the seat sharing arrangement, the DMK had not shown interest to allot more wards to it.

Tiruchi Corporation

Meanwhile, 25 candidates filed papers for various wards in the Tiruchi City Corporation.

While one candidate submitted his papers for a ward in Srirangam zone, eleven nominations were submitted for wards in Ariyamangalam zone. Similarly, K. Abishekapuram and Golden Rock received four and sixteen nominations respectively.

Tiruchi district

A total of 919 candidates filed nominations for various posts in the district. Of them, 705 candidates were filed for village panchayat ward members and 143 nominations were received for village panchayat presidents. Twenty one persons filed papers for panchayat union wards. With this, the number of nominations received for 4,466 posts in Tiruchi has gone up to 2,618.

Ariyalur

The district saw the receipt of more nominations for village panchayat ward members than other local bodies.

While 290 candidates filed nominations for the village panchayat ward members, 36 candidates submitted their papers for village panchayat presidents.

Karur

A total of 201 candidates filed nominations for various posts in Karur district. Of them, 165 nominations were submitted for village panchayat ward members. Seven each nominations were submitted for panchayat union ward members and town panchayat ward members.