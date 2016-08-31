They express concern over problem in drinking water supply

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam councillors staged a walk out from the Corporation Council meeting on Tuesday accusing the civic administration of being inactive and failing to implement pending projects.

A section of them raised concerns over the problem in drinking water supply in parts of the city served by the new Coleroon Drinking Water Supply Augmentation Scheme. Raising the issue during the zero hour of an ordinary meeting of the council chaired by A.Jaya, Mayor, M.Venkataraj, DMK, said although the Corporation had promised to provide 24-hour supply when the Coleroon water scheme was commissioned several parts of his ward was getting piped water supply for less than an hour. “We are not getting the quantum of water that was supplied prior to the implementation of the new scheme. Despite the construction of additional overhead water tanks, problems in supply remain,” he said.

City Engineer Nagesh said that the civic administration was “zoning” the distribution system and the problem would be rectified soon.

K.S.Nagarajan of the DMK joined him saying that residents of his ward too were facing problems. There were complaints of water being discoloured. The Corporation has remained inactive and failed to implement many pending projects such as the integrated bus stand, he charged and led a walk-out of his party councillors.

Earlier, a section of the councillors urged the Corporation to take steps to check the mosquito menace especially along the Uyyakondan canal. They alleged that sewerage and rain water was stagnant on the canal where a rehabilitation project was being executed by the Public Works Department. Ms.Jaya said the matter has been taken up with the PWD and steps have been taken to drain the water.

Baskar of the AIADMK urged the Mayor to provide fogging machines to every ward. Mosquito larvae should be destroyed by spraying larvicide on drains, he demanded. The Mayor directed the officials to ensure that each ward was provided with fogging machines.

Many councillors complained about stray and rabid dog menace in their wards and urged the Corporation to take necessary steps to check the menace. City Health Officer M.Geethaarani said that as per law dogs could be sterilised and the civic body was carrying out the exercise regularly.