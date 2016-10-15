Collector S. Palanisamy has directed the Public Works Department to take steps to desilt the Devanadhi canal at Saveriyar Nagar in Aivanallur panchayat.

Mr.Palanisamy gave the direction after inspecting the canal on Friday.

He instructed the officials to remove silt from the canal and renovate it. Mr. Palanisamy ordered the Nagapattinam Municipality to clear the silt from the Nadarkulam in Nambiar Nagar. He also inspected the renovation work on Moorthikulam and directed the officials to expedite the work.