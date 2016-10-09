Senior dermatologist and cosmetologist, G.R. Ratnavel, head, Department of Cosmetology, Government Stanley Medical College Hospital and a consultant with the Apollo Hospital, Chennai, collapsed at the Rockfort Uchipillaiyar Temple in the city on Friday and had been admitted to the Apollo Hospital in Tiruchi.

Dr. Ratnavel was in the city to attend the 20th Dermazone South and 7th Cuticon TN 2016 conference hosted by the Tiruchi Derma Club and Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists and Leprologists. After attending the conference, Dr. Ratnavel had visited the temple atop the Rockfort. He is said to have fainted and collapsed within the precinct of the temple. He was rushed to the Apollo Hospital in the city.