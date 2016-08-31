THANJAVUR, TAMILNADU: 30/08/2016:T. Ramasami, Former Secretary, DST, handing over the Degress to the student at the Graduation Day in IICPT in Thanjavur on Tuesday. . Photo: Hand Out.

More than political freedom, it is the economic independence that gives a person the choice to perform and succeed. Technology plays an important role in shaping the course of such economic independence, former Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, T. Ramasami, said here on Tuesday.

Delivering the graduation day address at the Indian Institute of Crop Processing Technology (IICPT) here, he said that though India had made rapid strides in the fields of engineering, electronics, technology, space science and atomic spheres, the aim of food for all remained a distant dream. Though we have achieved self-sufficiency in food grains production, the demand for food processing technology graduates was increasing constantly. New graduates could make use of the situation. There was also an opportunity in the field of food and crop processing.

One way of harnessing the potential would be achieved by establishing a food processing technology business incubator under the aegis of the IICPT, Dr. Ramasami noted. He stressed the importance of bridging academia, research, technology and industry for a holistic development of the nation.

Chayaa Nanjappa, founder, M/S Nectar Fresh Honey, shared her experience as an entrepreneur who wanted to uplift the lot of farmers and tribals. She stressed the need for entrepreneurs to maintain high quality even in the face of stiff competition for succeeding in the global market. From raw material sourcing to packaging, quality must be the watchword for success as an entrepreneur.

The IICPT and Nectar Fresh signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at experience sharing and business improvement in the field of honey harvesting, processing and value addition.

IICPT Director C. Anandaramakrishnan, who presided, said the food processing industry offered a lot of scope for technologists and entrepreneurs. There was 100 per cent employment opportunity for those who complete courses in the field, he assured the graduates.