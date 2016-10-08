The Department of Posts will conduct a regional-level Dak Adalat at the Head Post Office here at 10 a.m. on October 20 to hear grievances of customers.

Customers can send their complaints to S.A. Mujeeb Basha, Assistant Director (RPLI and INC), Office of the Post Master General, Central Region, Tiruchi 620001, on or before October 14. Complaints should contain full details such as date and time of posting, full address of the sender and addressee, registration receipt number with date and office of booking for MO/ VP/ registered or insured or Speed Post articles. If the complaint is about savings schemes or postal life insurance, it should contain the details of the recovery, account number, name and full address of the depositor/ insured, name of the post office and any reference of the Postal Department.

Only those cases which have already been taken up with the divisions or units but have not been resolved to the satisfaction of the complainant would be taken up at the divisional level. No fresh cases will be entertained.

Complaints could be sent through ordinary post or registered post. Grievances sent through private couriers will not be accepted. The covers should be superscribed as ‘Dak Adalat – September 2016,’ J.T. Venkateswarlu, Postmaster General, Central Region, Tiruchi.