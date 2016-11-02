Actor Suriya with a section of winners of an inter-school cultural competition held at M.A.M.College ofEngineering on Monday.

: R.S.K. Higher Secondary School, Kailasapuram, and St. James Matriculation Higher Secondary School were declared the overall winner and runner-up respectively in a State-level cultural extravaganza that attracted over 1,500 children from nearly 45 schools on Monday.

Organised by M.A.M. College of Engineering, ‘Mamaria 2K16’ had 10 competitions such as quiz, dumb charades, oratory, music, dance and a personality contest for the best male and female student. Besides schools from the city, institutions from Chennai, Salem, Coimbatore and Namakkal had sent teams for the event.

Suriya, actor and founder of Chennai-based Agaram Educational Foundation, was the chief guest. M.A.M. College collaborates with Agaram Foundation in several educational programmes.

Appeal

The actor urged the students to imbibe good habits and aim high. “You should dream big and try your best to achieve your goal,” he said at the valedictory function.

The title of ‘Mr. Mamaria 2K16’ was bagged by Vishnu of R.S.K. Higher Secondary School. Sagarikha of St. Joan of Arc International School was named ‘Ms. Mamaria 2K16.’

M. A. Mohammed Nizam, secretary and correspondent of M.A.M College of Engineering, and senior college officials were present.