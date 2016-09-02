A couple were killed in a road accident on Tiruchi-Thanjavur National Highway at Malaikoil bus stop near Tiruverambur on Thursday evening. Their two-and-a-half-year-old son escaped with injuries.

The deceased were identified as S. Radhakrishnan (38), a salesman in a TASMAC shop at E. Pudur, and his wife R. Vanitha (34). The couple, along with their son Bhubaneswaran, were proceeding to Kiliyur on a two-wheeler when a lorry knocked them down from behind and sped away. The couple died on the spot.

Tiruverambur police are investigating.