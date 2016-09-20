The Co-optex showrooms in the city and neighbouring districts have stocked up new designs and latest arrivals ahead of the Deepavali festival.

The annual Deepavali festival discount sale got underway at the three showrooms in Tiruchi district here on Monday with District Collector K.S.Palanisamy inaugurating it at the Pothigai Showroom near the Central Bus Stand. Organic cotton sarees would be among the major new arrivals showcased for the festival season. New designs of Kancheepuram silk sarees, Arani silk sarees with temple borders and silk sarees from various cooperative societies across the State are on display. Linen readymade shirts, tops, chudidhar materials and cotton sarees are among the other attractions. Thirty per cent festival discount would be on offer at the showrooms. Government employees, teachers, public sector employees, local bodies and transport employees would be extended credit.

Mr.Palanisamy later said that the 19 showrooms of Co-optex , comprising Thanjavur, Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Perambalur, Ariyalur and Tiruvarur districts, have been fixed an annual sales target of Rs.30 crore and of this, the Deepavali festival sales target is Rs.16.50 crore. During the previous year, the showrooms had recorded annual sales to the tune of Rs.23.86 crore including Rs.12.31 crore during the festival period.

The three showrooms in Tiruchi district have been fixed an annual target of Rs.8.76 crore including the Deepavali festival sale target of Rs.4.30 crore. The Pothigai showroom alone has been fixed a festival sale target of Rs.2.80 crore against last year’s sale of Rs.2.23 crore.

Mr.Palanisamy said the ‘Kanavu Nanavu’ scheme introduced by Co-optex recently has been well received.