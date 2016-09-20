Women members of the district wing of the Tamil Nadu AITUC Construction Workers Association have urged the State government to sanction nine months paid maternity leave to them on par with the State government employees.

In a memorandum submitted to District Collector K.S. Palanisamy, the members, led by K. Suresh, District secretary of the Association, said that maternity leave should be considered as a basic right for all women, irrespective of the income group. A. Anjugam, president of the women’s wing of the Association, said that women workers remained without any source of income during the maternity period. They should be sanctioned paid leave during the period.

He also said that the cess fund collected by the construction sector has not been fully utilised for the welfare of the construction workers.