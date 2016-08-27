After a lull, two conmen, in the disguise of police personnel, struck yet again in the city targeting a woman and making away with her valuables after diverting her attention.

The modus operandi was similar to the ones adopted earlier in the city. This time also the tricksters struck during broad daylight in a busy area at an opportune time choosing a middle-aged woman as their target. The offence, according to police, was carried out on Thursday on Sankaran Pillai Road, dotted with commercial establishments and residential buildings, falling under the jurisdiction of Fort police station.

Fifty-three-old K. Amsavalli was walking along the road carrying lunch for her husband employed as a security guard in a residential apartment when the conmen struck. The duo accosted the woman who wore gold chain and bangles and reportedly posed themselves as police personnel. The tricksters advised the woman to keep the jewels she was wearing safely, else she would be fined. They volunteered to wrap the jewels in a packet if she gave the valuables to them.

Trusting them, the woman removed the six sovereign ‘thaali’ chain and a pair of gold bangles weighing two sovereigns and gave them to the duo. Upon receiving the jewels, the duo pretended to wrap it in a small piece of paper. The tricksters diverted the attention of the woman in a flash and stealthily took away the valuables and handed over another packet before leaving the scene swiftly. On opening the packet given to her by the duo, the woman was shocked to find only small stones inside.

Based on a complaint lodged by Amsavalli, the Fort Crime police booked a case under IPC section 420 (cheating). A few months ago, offences of similar nature committed by tricksters posing themselves as police personnel were reported in Woraiyur and K.K. Nagar police station limits.

Such instances of conmen targeting gullible residents and making away with their valuables have also been reported in Srirangam, Cantonment, Edamalaipattipudur and Subramaniapuram areas on earlier occasions.

Aged women seem to be the ideal “target” of the tricksters as they had fallen victims in such cheating cases on most occasions. Ironically, most of these crimes were committed during broad daylight in areas where movements had been sparse.

Although such offences had been reported in the past, police were yet to narrow down on the accused. The culprits seem to be shifting their area of operations to carry out the crimes with ease if the recurring instances reported in different places in the city are any indication.

The description regarding the identity of the culprits given by the complaint have not been clear posing a challenge for the police, say the sources. Since most of the victims were aged persons they were unable to clearly identify the culprits easily, say the sources.

