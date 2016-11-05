Members of Tiruchi district unit of the Congress staged an agitation in Tiruchi on Friday.— Photo: B.Velankanni Raj

Congress cadre staged a demonstration here on Friday condemning the Central government for detaining the party’s vice president Rahul Gandhi when he went to meet the family members of an ex-serviceman who committed suicide in New Delhi recently demanding one rank, one pension (OROP).

The Congress functionaries assembled at Chinthamani for the demonstration that was led by party’s urban district president Jerome Arockiaraj. Holding party flags, the Congress members slammed the Narendra Modi government for preventing and arresting Mr. Rahul Gandhi when he went to meet the family members of the deceased ex-serviceman Ram Kishen Grewal.

The demonstration in which the party’s Tiruchi south district president R.C. Babu and former Mayor Sujatha took part lasted over an hour.