Doctors at the Government Headquarters Hospital in Manapparai performed a complex surgery on a woman to remove the tumour here on Friday night. The surgery of this kind was said to have been performed for the first time at the hospital.

The surgery was performed for about two hours starting 10 p.m. on Friday. The woman, K. Chellammal (49) of Pillampatti near Viralimalai, came to the hospital about a fortnight ago. Doctors, led by S. Anand, gynaecologist, screened her and took the biopsy test only to confirm positive symptoms for cancer cervix.

“There is no specialist for performing surgery at the District Headquarters Hospital at Manapparai and hence, we availed the services of oncologist S. Ravi Iyengar,” said V. Malaidurai, anaesthetist of the hospital, who co-ordinated the surgery.

The team comprising Dr. Anand, Dr. Ravi Iyengar, Dr. Malaidurai and V. Vijaya, gynaecologist, conducted the surgery. “We were fully prepared to meet any challenge and had taken all precautionary measure, as it was a great challenge for us,” said Dr. Malaidurai.

Past midnight, the surgery was completed. The surgery had proved that the government hospital at Manapparai was competent to perform a surgery on cancer cervix, the doctors said.