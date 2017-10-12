Complaints of fleecing against Arasu Cable TV operators

more-in

Even as the distribution of digital set top boxes by the Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation has raised huge expectations among viewers, complaints of collection of exorbitant charges for the set top boxes by cable operators have been pouring in.

Though the distribution is yet to gain momentum in the city, a section of cable TV operators, who get feed from the control room of Arasu cable TV, has begun the distribution of digital set top boxes in different parts of the city over the past few days.

As per the announcement made by the State government, the cable TV operators should not collect fee for the new set top boxes except ₹200 as installation and activation fee. The consumers have to submit a photocopy of their Aadhar card and address proof to the cable operators. Upon getting the Consumer Application Form (CAF), they will install Arasu set top boxes. The monthly subscription for up to 200 channels will be ₹125, and for 300 channels the charge will be ₹175. Consumers will have to pay 18 % GST on the subscription charges.

But consumers allege that the cable TV operators demand ₹500 to ₹1000 for new set top boxes. The distributors are also allegedly delaying the distribution, if consumers question them.

“I am eager to switch over to digital set top boxes. But I am yet to be given a new box as I have refused to pay ₹1,000 as demanded by a cable TV operator,” says Saransingh of Pandamangalam in Woraiyur.

Stating that a cable TV operator in Woraiyur has demanded ₹1000 towards activation charges from him too, K.Suresh, Tiruchi urban district secretary of Communist Party of India (CPI), said the cable TV operators demand would defeat the initiative to offer high quality broadcast services to the people at affordable prices. Tough action should be taken against those collecting exorbitant charges, he added.

District Manager, Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV, Sirajudeen told The Hindu that more than 7,000 digital set top boxes had been distributed to the consumers in Tiruchi since Monday. It had received one lakh digital boxes. Consumers need not pay any money for the boxes. Cable TV operators should not collect more than ₹200 towards activation charges. Tough action would be taken against them if they demanded more.

A few private players, who had set up control rooms to provide signal of satellite TV, were distributing their set top boxes by fixing fee at their will. Consumers should be careful about it. They should insist and get only set top boxes from Arasu Cable TV Corporation, he added.