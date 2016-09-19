Community baby shower was organised under the joint auspices of the Social Welfare and Nutritious Noon Meal and the Integrated Child Development Scheme departments across the districts in the central region.

In Tiruchi, Vellamandi N. Natarajan, Minister for Tourism, S. Valarmathi, Minister for Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Department participated in the function. In all, 240 women got the gifts. K. S. Palanisamy, District Collector, said that it has been planned to benefit 4,320 pregnant women this year in 16 blocks for which the State government had sanctioned Rs. 10.80 lakh.

In Tiruvarur, R. Kamaraj, Minister for Food, gave away the gifts to women at a function held at Vandampalayam. Ila. Nirmal Raj, District Collector, T. Mohanraj, District Revenue Officer, were present.

In Thanjavur district, as many as 2,360 women benefited in 16 blocks in the district. R. Duraikannu, Minister for Agriculture, presented the gifts.

He also gave away assistance to the weaker section, numbering 442, worth about Rs. 1.04 crore. K. Parasuraman and R.K. Bharathi Mohan, Members of Parliament, Savithri Gopal, Mayor, were present.

C. Vijaya Baskar, Health Minister, gave the gift to 3,440 women of 13 blocks at a function held in Pudukottai.. P.K. Vairamuthu, Chairman of the Tamil Nadu Housing Board, was present.

In Perambalur, 520 women got the gifts for the child warming celebrations. R.P. Marutharaja, Member of Parliament, R. Tamilselvan, MLA and Sivaraman, Project Director, District Rural Development Agency spoke.

In Nagapattinam, O.S. Manian, Minister for Handlooms and Textiles, presented the gift to women at two places --Thalai Gnayiru and Vedaranyam. In all, 1,640 women benefited across the district.