Work on construction of Bharathidasan University Constituent College has been completed at Peruvalanallur near Lalgudi.

The work was taken up last year on an area of 3.90 hectares and the plinth area of the new building is 1,551 square metres for the ground floor and 1,529 square metres for the first and second floors, according to university sources.

“The work was completed in a record time, although identification of land caused some delay. Being an agricultural belt, it was difficult to identify such a vast area in a single parcel of land. Hence, the college has been constructed in this interior village,” the source said. The college has been built at an estimate of Rs. 7.97 crore. This is one of the seven colleges started by the university in the last three years to cater to the needs of rural students in the central region. The other centres were Vedaraynam, Tiruthuraipoondi, Nagapattinam, Nannilam, Aranthangi and Veppur. Of them, four colleges were christened as ‘model colleges’ and were located in Vedaranyam, Tiruthuraipoondi, Aranthangi and Veppur. The University Grants Commission has sanctioned its share for constructing these colleges.