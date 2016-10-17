District Collector K.S.Palanisamy on Sunday reviewed the sanitation measures taken by the Tiruchi Corporation to prevent outbreak of fever and other diseases in the city.

Mr.Palanisamy inspected the cleaning drive and anti-mosquito fogging in the Golden Rock area and also the special medical camp being held at the Community Centre at Golden Rock.

He also reviewed the distribution of nilavembu kudineer, which helps in building immunity against dengue.

He also visited some of the houses and checked the cleaning and chlorination of drinking water sources. He verified whether discarded containers have been removed from houses.

Later in a press release, Mr.Palanisamy advised residents not to panic in case of fever and urged them to immediately visit the nearest government hospital for treatment.

Corporation Commissioner N.Ravichandran, Ravindran, Deputy Director of Health Services, and other officials accompanied the Collector.