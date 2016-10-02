Bhagwant Gunale, a fourth-year B.Tech. student of National Institute of Technology, Rourkela, has won the first prize in ‘Code and Conquer,’ a coding contest conducted by technology start-up AppGodz recently.

The contest was open to all engineering and technology students and was aimed at developing a successful code for optical character recognition of business images. More than 700 teams from the country participated. The first prize winner would get a cash award of Rs.25,000.

The second prize with a cash award of Rs.10,000 was won by a team comprising Sanket Shanbhag, Keivan Shah and Om Modi from VJTI, Mumbai and the third prize with a cash award of Rs.2,000 was bagged by a team led by Sudharsan Leo and Mounish of Manakula Vinayagar Institute of Technology, Puducherry.