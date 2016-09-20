For a smooth flow:Kathirikai Vaikkal being cleared of water hyacinth in Tiruchi on Sunday.— Photo: B.Velankanni Raj

Coordinated effort being made ahead of monsoon

Ahead of monsoon, a coordinated effort is being taken by the Public Works Department, City Corporation and the Highways Department for the maintenance and upkeep of the waterbodies in the district.

The Kathiri Vaikkal flowing across the heart of Srinivasa Nagar has been taken up for clearing the water hyacinth, much to the delight of the residents of the Ramalinga Nagar, Srinivasa Nagar and surrounding areas.

The thick growth of water hyacinth has been hampering the flow of irrigation waters through this channel which flows to a total length of five km.

According to Corporation sources, this was a felt need of the residents of the Ramalinga Nagar and nearby residential areas.

They said that the stagnant and polluted waters had been a breeding ground for mosquitoes . One of the residents, I. Lawrence, said that strict action should be taken to prevent the deposit of garbage into the channel. He said that the Corporation should set up garbage bins at different places in the interior of the Ramalinga Nagar and Srinivasa Nagar.

“A number of two-wheelers stop in front of the canal for a while, to dump the garbage dumped in a plastic carry bag,” he said.

Any attempt to check the act often resulted in wordy duel between the traders near the Kathiri Vaikkal and the residents of interior residential areas.,

According to Corporation sources, the work on clearing the water hyacinth which commenced about a week ago, would be completed by the end of this week. Similar work would be taken up on the Kaathan Vaikkal.