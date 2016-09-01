Both DMK and AIADMK councillors are unanimous on this issue

AIADMK and DMK councillors urged the Corporation to clear the storm water drains in the city for faster rainwater clearing in the monsoon period. They put forward the demand at the Corporation Council meeting held here on Wednesday.

As soon as the council met with the Mayor Savithri Gopal in the chair, Karthikeyan (DMK) raised the issue of clogged storm water drains and requested the Mayor to order quick clearing of them ahead of the approaching monsoon. His party colleague T.K.G. Neelamegam joined him and pointed out that already rains have begun in the past three days and it was high time the drains were cleared of silt.

Shan Ramanathan (DMK) claimed that from Mangalapuram to Rajappa Nagar on Medical College Road encroachments on storm water drains have prevented free flow of water and demanded that all encroachments be removed.

Swaminathan (AIADMK) also stressed the issue of clearing storm water drains and demanded expeditious draining of stagnant rainwater to prevent outbreak of communicable diseases in the city. In particular, the councillors wanted the works to be done in the four main streets, Karunthattankudi and Medical College Road areas.

The council thanked Chief Minister Jayalalithaa for sanctioning Rs.5 crore for constructing new building for the corporation and renovating the old ones as also granting Rs. 1 crore for a gasifier crematorium.

Ms. Savithri Gopal replied that efforts would be made to address the drinking water problem in certain areas of the city. Clogged storm water drains in major areas would be desilted before the monsoon and water logging would be prevented. Stagnant water would be drained periodically to prevent outbreak of communicable diseases.

Replying to Shivakumar (AIADMK) demand for capturing and killing stray mongrels in the city, Ms. Savithri Gopal pointed out that the stray dogs could not be killed after being captured but could only be castrated and let free as per rules. That would be done, she assured.