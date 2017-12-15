City to get cameras at traffic signals

more-in

The City Police has proposed to enhance surveillance at traffic signal points here by bringing them under the scope of surveillance cameras.

The law enforcers have already set the process in motion by installing cameras at 14 signal points to act as manpower multipliers.

Cameras would be installed at the remaining 16 points and efforts are on to put them in place before this month-end, Commissioner of Police A. Amalraj told reporters here on Thursday.

Cameras have come to play a vital role in checking offences and in establishing the identity of culprits, he said.

He also added that police personnel would also request owners and occupiers of private buildings to install cameras in their respective places.

The City Police had listed out the number of cameras functioning at public places as well in private buildings, he added.

Mr. Amalraj said the police were enforcing helmet rule adherence for a good cause.

It was in an effort to bring down casualty rate in road accidents.

Those officers carrying out checks to enforce helmet rule adherence have been advised to be courteous and not rash with public, he said.

“Be nice to people” is what we have advised police officers while carrying out checks, Mr. Amalraj said.

The City was witness to at least three accidents on an average every day, he said adding that timings have been fixed for police officers of the respective jurisdiction to conduct helmet rule adherence checks without affecting their other day-to-day work schedules.