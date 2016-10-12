Over 450 children from orphanages and poor families in and around Tiruchi were the guests at ‘Gala for Kids’, one of the main events of ‘HumaNITTy’, the student philanthropy project of National Institute of Technology – Tiruchi.

With over 100 student volunteers in charge of various activities held on Sunday at the Barn Hall, the day was filled with fun and good cheer. Besides sumptuous meals, the children were treated to special performances by mimicry artist Siva Sankar and singer Maryapushpam, both from the Jagajothi Readers Circle, a volunteer group that works for the visually challenged in Tiruchi. G. Swaminathan, Dean Planning and Development, NITT, conducted a class on the Japanese paper-folding craft origami, which was followed by group and solo dancing by the children. Competitions on face-painting, rangoli, oratory, story-telling and Thirukkural recitation kept the young crowd on its toes. Teachers Vijay Lakshmi and Abdul Jafar of the Jagajothi group gave motivational talks to the children.

Gift packs were given to the children at the end of the day.