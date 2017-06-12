more-in

Amidst persistent rumours over ‘plastic rice,’ especially in the social media, officials of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India have been conducting checks in rice mills and at the premises of retail and wholesale rice dealers across the district. All the 18 Food Safety Officers in the district were involved in the checks to physically verify the rice stocks at the mills and shops. “We are conducting physical checks as per instructions from our higher authorities over the past few days. However, so far no such rice made of any artificial substance has been detected,” a Food Safety Officer told The Hindu. The checks are essentially seen as a move to allay fears of the public.

Five Food Safety Officers in Tiruchi Corporation limits and one each in the three municipalities and those in the block level were engaged in conducting the checks. He indicated that the checks would continue and complaints, if any, would be attended.