Farmers say standing cash crops, including banana, have started withering

Flaying the Karnataka government for its failure to release Tamil Nadu’s share of water in the Cauvery, farmers’ representatives urged the Centre to intervene quickly to ensure release of water for irrigation for samba crop and save farmers of delta region.

The farmers staged a brief demonstration at the monthly grievance day meeting here on Friday. They also criticised the Centre for remaining a mute spectator while the Tamil Nadu farmers were facing a crisis and demanded its immediate intervention to persuade Karnataka to release water. They also urged the Union government to immediately constitute the Cauvery Management Board and Cauvery Water Regulatory Authority to ensure implementation of the final award of the Cauvery Tribunal.

P. Viswanathan, president, Tamizhaga Eri Mattrum Attru Pasana Vivasayigal Sangam, said Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had told a Tamil Nadu farmers’ delegation that met him on Thursday that the State could not release water “as it did not have adequate storage in its reservoirs.”

“We welcome the Tamil Nadu government’s decision to move the Supreme Court seeking water, but we need water immediately,” he said.

P. Ayyakannu, president, Desiya Thennindiya Nadhigal Inaippu Vivasayigal Sangam, said Karnataka was duty-bound to release water as per the final award of the Cauvery Tribunal. In the absence of water in Mettur dam, standing cash crops, including banana crop irrigated by 17 irrigation canals, had started withering in Tiruchi and neighbouring districts.

Banana farmers, in particular, were faced with the prospect of huge losses. He urged the district administration to give permission to the association to go on a 30-day relay fast on the Cauvery issue.

Tamil Mannila Congress farmers’ wing president Puliyur A. Nagarajan said the special samba package announced by the State government would be of no use without water and direct sowing could not be taken up in Tiruchi district.

Compensation

The farmers also sought compensation from the State government for damaged cash crops. Ayilai Sivasuriyan, district secretary, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, affiliated to the Communist Party of India, pointed out that despite persistent demands, the farmers were not compensated for the damage to cash crops due to drought-like conditions in 2013. Collector K.S.Palanisamy said Horticulture Department would be asked to conduct a survey the assess the situation.

N. Veerasekaran of Bharathiya Kisan Sangam urged the State government to convene a special session of the Assembly to find solutions to problems faced by the farmers.