Members of the SDPI being arrested in front of the head post office in Tiruchi on Thursday.— Photo: A. Muralitharan

: Over 50 members of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) were arrested in Tiruchi and neighbouring Perambalur district on Thursday after they attempted to lay siege to the central government offices condemning the Central government for not constituting the Cauvery Management Board.

A group of 32 SDPI members holding their party flags assembled in front of the Head Post Office in Tiruchi and attempted to lay siege to the office when they were arrested by the police. The protestors led by the State president of the party’s trade union wing A. Mohamed Farooq alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre was “betraying” Tamil Nadu on the Cauvery issue.

In neighbouring Perambalur, a total number of 22 party members were arrested after they attempted to lay siege to the post office in that town. The protestors were led by the party’s Perambalur district president Rafique.