Farmers’ representatives across the State will launch a six-day campaign for constituting the Cauvery Management Board from November 5 to 10. Addressing the media here on Friday, P.R. Pandian, coordinator of the All Farmers Associations, said that the campaign which would commence at Kanyakumari would culminate in Chennai.

The farmers’ representatives would explain the need for constituting the Board.

He said that the Centre should desist from its attitude of provoking hatred between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

The Centre should also honour the verdict of the Supreme Court.

He urged Opposition leader M.K. Stalin to convene a all-party meeting for evolving further strategy.

The six-day campaign for constituting the Cauvery Management Board will begin on November 5