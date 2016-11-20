In line:Customers wait to withdraw money at a petrol bunk in Rasampalayam near Manachanallur in Tiruchi on Saturday.— Photo: M. SrinathM_SRINATH

The facility has been introduced mostly in rural retail outlets

The Centre’s move to allow cash withdrawals through swiping machines at fuel stations began on a modest scale in Tiruchi region. Much to the disappointment of city residents, the facility was not available at any of the petrol bunks in the city.

The facility has been introduced mostly in rural retail outlets, in those designated as Kisan Seva Kendras, where Point of Sale (POS) devices of the State Bank of India (SBI) were available. The dealers are also required to have current accounts with SBI.

Under the system, customers are allowed to withdraw cash of Rs.2000 by swiping debit cards of any bank at the bunks where the facility is available.

The introduction of the facility at an IOC petrol outlet at Rasampalayam near Manachanallur in Tiruchi district drew a good response. “About 10 persons withdrew cash on Friday and today over a dozen people had availed the facility till afternoon. We are happy that we could help our customers,” said K. Sivasankar, who manages the bunk along with his family members.

The nearest ATM for the villagers is about 3.5 km away at Manachanallur and given the currency shortage people have been finding it tough to get small denomination notes.

On Friday, cash was given in Rs.100 denomination notes at the bunk but on Saturday afternoon they had got only Rs.2,000 denominations.

“We introduced the facility at our bunk on Friday evening and we expect a good response as people are coming to know of the facility gradually,” said G. Ramesh, a dealer at Pattukottai and secretary of the Tamil Nadu Petroleum Dealers Association, Tiruchi region.

A senior official of the SBI in Tiruchi estimated that about 100 petrol bunks in Tiruchi zone of the bank covering 10 districts would have the POS devices.

The dealers with the devices are paid Rs.5 per transaction.

Technically, all these dealers can introduce the system, the official said. But the official was unable to specify the exact number of dealerships where the system has been introduced.

However, sources in Indian Oil Corporation indicated that the facility has been introduced in about 10 retail outlets in Tiruchi division. The sources indicated that the facility could be introduced in more outlets in the second phase in the coming days.

The facility was also available at seven fuel stations of the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited in the region.

The outlets have been allowed to permit withdrawals up to Rs.1 lakh a day totally, but some dealers said on the initial day they were permitted to allow total withdrawals of up to Rs.50,000.