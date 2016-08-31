SPACE CONSTRAINT:The Cantonment Traffic Unit police wing which is functioning in a residential area in Ponnagar for the past two decades in Tiruchi.— Photo: A. Muralitharan

It has been crying for more amenities as well

The Cantonment unit of the traffic police, presently functioning from a building belonging to a Cooperative Housing Society in Ponnagar, has been crying for adequate space and amenities.

The station, which started functioning at this building with a plinth area of about 1,200 square feet about two decades ago, lacks toilets and parking facility.

There is no space for parking the vehicles seized during raid against drunken driving. The police personnel have been forced to take the vehicles seized during their raid to the Corporation two-wheeler stand at the Central bus stand where the vehicles are parked till disposal of the case.

In case of heavy vehicles, the trucks or lorries are parked on the nearby Tiruchi – Dindigul highway. Although the introduction of spot fine system has been facilitating the speedy disposal of cases, the problem continues with regard to two-wheelers, police personnel say.

A top police official said that a proposal to construct a building for the Cantonment traffic unit has been taken up and efforts were being taken for identifying a land. The building at Ponnagar was functioning at a rent-free premises belonging to the Cooperative Housing Society.

The official, however, added that separate building had been constructed for the traffic police wing only in select districts such as Pudukottai. In other districts, the traffic unit formed part of the regular police station buildings.

