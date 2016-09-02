Farmers of Karaikal having a glimpse of the sea-bass rearing unit at the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Aquaculture at Sirkali on Thursday.

Asian sea bass, a species of fish, provided assured returns to farmers but not much attention is paid to this vocation. The activity requires low investment and returns are quite attractive, said speakers at a function held at the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Aquaculture in Sirkali, near here, on Thursday, organised as part of the four-day training on on-farm fish rearing currently in progress.

They also emphasised the importance of the Asian sea bass which comes as an alternative during scarcity of fish in the market due to poor catch.

K. Ganesh, Project Manager of the Centre and G. Vijayakumar, Principal of the Krishi Vigyan Kendra, who explained the economic advantages of Asian sea bass to farmers, said that a simple investment of Rs.2 would fetch Rs.15 in just 50 days. He said that the fisherlings should be properly fed using artificial feed which was available in the market. The feeding should be done thrice a day and should be punctual without any disruption in the schedule.

He also explained the services of the Centre at its demo farm in Karukalakurichi near Karaikal and advised farmers to seek any information from the technical personnel there. Realising the scope for sea bass, the Centre was also imparting training to farmers in and around Karaikal, he added.

K.V. Gangadaran, Assistant Technical Manager of the Centre said that sea bass was resistant to diseases, relieving the farmers of any extra care while hatching. A question hour session was held in which the farmers got their doubts clarified. The four day training concludes on Friday.